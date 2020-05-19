Wyoming Has Completed More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Tests: 583 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming continues to test more Wyomingites for the COVID-19 Coronavirus now that more testing kits are available.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 19 report, the state has 583 positive COVID-19 cases, 193 probable cases, 528 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

So far, 18,049 tests have been completed. The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 8,340, while commercial labs have completed 9,708 and the Centers for Disease Control lab has completed one test.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The age group with the most positive cases is the 19-29 year old age group with 18.4 percent, followed by the 30-39 and 40-49 year old age group, which both have 15.6 percent. The two age groups with the fewest number of reported cases are 70-79 year old age group with 5.5 percent and the 80 year plus age group with 2.6 percent.

While some counties, such at Platte, Weston and Park, have remained stable, others continue to see their number of COVID-19 cases increase. Two counties, Fremont and Laramie, have the highest number of COVIID-19 cases. Fremont County now has 204 positive and 24 probable, while Laramie County has 121 positive and 62 probable.

Probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County currently has a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive and seven probable cases. On May 19, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified a Green River man, in his 30s, had tested positive for the virus. He is in stable condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Twelve lab-confirmed cases have recovered.