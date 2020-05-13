Wyoming Has Completed over 15,000 COVID-19 Tests: 523 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming continues to take advantage of the testing kits it has available and so far has completed more than 15,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 13 report, the state has completed 15,231 tests. Of those tests, 96.1 were negative, while 3.9 percent were positive.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 6,942 tests, while commercial labs have completed 8,288, and the Centers for Disease Control has completed one.
Wyoming currently has 523 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, 165 probable cases, 480 recovered cases and seven deaths.
The state saw an increase of 10 COVID-19 positive cases within the last 24 hours and eight of those were reported in Fremont County. Fremont’s confirmed positive numbers continues to rise as testing is more available. As of May 13, Fremont had 190 confirmed and 12 probable cases.
Sweetwater County
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab that a Rock Springs teen tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13. She is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
This is Sweetwater County’s 14th case and it has been determined that this case is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13. Further contact tracing continues.
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
