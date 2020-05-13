Wyoming Has Completed over 15,000 COVID-19 Tests: 523 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming continues to take advantage of the testing kits it has available and so far has completed more than 15,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 13 report, the state has completed 15,231 tests. Of those tests, 96.1 were negative, while 3.9 percent were positive.

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 6,942 tests, while commercial labs have completed 8,288, and the Centers for Disease Control has completed one.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming currently has 523 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, 165 probable cases, 480 recovered cases and seven deaths.

The state saw an increase of 10 COVID-19 positive cases within the last 24 hours and eight of those were reported in Fremont County. Fremont’s confirmed positive numbers continues to rise as testing is more available. As of May 13, Fremont had 190 confirmed and 12 probable cases.

Sweetwater County

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab that a Rock Springs teen tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13. She is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

This is Sweetwater County’s 14th case and it has been determined that this case is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13. Further contact tracing continues.