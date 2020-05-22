Wyoming Has Now Completed over 19,000 COVID-19 Tests: Positive Cases Remain at 608

CHEYENNE — According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) May 22 report, Wyoming has completed more than 19,000 tests.

So far, Wyoming has completed 19,424 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 96.3 percent have been negative, while 3.7 percent have been positive. The state currently has 608 positive cases, 195 probable cases, 551 recovered and 12 deaths.

The number of positive cases remained the same, while probable cases increased by two and recoveries by five.

The amount of women and men contracting the virus have remained about the same. The WDH’s website shows both male and female reports are at 50 percent.

Meanwhile, the age groups that are contracting the virus the most are getting closer to each other. The 19-29 year old age group had the most cases at 18.1 percent, followed by the 30-39 year old age group and 40-49 year old age group, both at 15.6 percent, the 50-59 year old age group at 14.8 percent, the 60-69 year old age group at 13.7 percent, the up to 18 years old age group at 14.1 percent, the 70-79 year old age group at 5.8 and the 80 year old plus at 2.6 percent.

The WDH’s Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard tracks metrics, which are being used to adjust public-health orders. This dashboard allows residents to look at the entire stats data or look at a specific county. According this dashboard, Sweetwater County has completed 1,311 tests, with 17 confirmed positive cases, eight probable cases, 68 contacts and zero deaths.

Sweetwater County’s 17th case was confirmed on May 19 when a Green River man, in his 30s, was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is in stable condition and continues to self-isolate at home.