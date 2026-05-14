Wyoming Heads to Conference Championships

CLOVIS, Calif. — The University of Wyoming track and field team opens postseason competition Thursday at the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Clovis, California.

The three-day meet will run through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field and features nine men’s teams and 12 women’s teams from across the conference.

At last year’s Mountain West Outdoor Championships, also held in Clovis, Wyoming earned six all-conference honors across seven events. Seniors Cam Burkett, Ryker Holtzen and Jacob White return after earning all-conference recognition in 2025.

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The Cowboys finished sixth in the team standings last season with 75 points, while the Cowgirls placed 11th with 25 points.

Wyoming enters the conference championships following a strong showing at the Doug Max Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the Cowboys and Cowgirls combined for eight top-10 program marks, including one school record.

Freshman Jackson Aydelott broke Wyoming’s 49-year-old outdoor 400-meter record with a time of 46.63. Sophomore Eva Dellorco posted a personal-best 54.18 in the women’s 400 meters, moving to seventh in school history.

Senior Mac Zastrow recorded the fourth-fastest outdoor 1,500-meter time in program history at 3:43.14 after altitude conversions.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Ryan Elsen, Aydelott, Bridger Norton and Carter McComb ran 40.20 to place second and move to No. 2 in school history.

Elsen also clocked a personal-best 20.91 in the 200 meters, becoming the second-fastest performer in program history and recording his first sub-21-second finish.

On the women’s side, Hailey Uhre and Claire Engelhardt each posted top-10 program times in the 1,500 meters. Uhre ran 4:22.82 to move to fifth all-time, while Engelhardt finished in 4:23.53 for eighth.

Sophomore Hanan Aldelemy ran 2:08.45 in the 800 meters to move into seventh in school history.

Junior Gabbreiella Mendoza-Molina won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.80, her first sub-60-second performance and a tie for eighth-fastest in program history.

The heptathlon begins Thursday at 10:50 a.m. Mountain Time. Field events start at noon and track events begin at 6:30 p.m.