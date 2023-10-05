Wyoming High School 2024/2025 Conference Realignments

GREEN RIVER – The football season next year is going to look different for a few teams as conference realignment due to projected enrollments for the next two school years takes place. According to wyoming-football.com, four schools will change classifications in football. There are two schools that have filed opt-up petitions with the Wyoming High School Activities Association to remain in their current class for the 2024-25 seasons.

Torrington will be moving from 2A East to 3A East. This will be Worland’s replacement as the Warriors move down to 2A.

Both of the Bridger Valley teams will have a new opponent with Worland moving from the 3A East conference to the 2A West conference. This will now make 8 teams in the Western Conference when they have only had 7 recently.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Moorcroft will also be moving to 2A in the East to play 11-man football. They are currently a 1A nine-man football team. They are filling the hole left by Torrington to keep 2A East at 8 teams as well.

The two teams that opted to stay in their conference include Cokeville who has chosen to stay in the 2A West and Guernsey will stay in 1A nine-man.

No schools have chosen to opt down in conference, meaning all programs are playoff-eligible.