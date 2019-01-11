Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Passing of Retired K-9 “Kato”

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to announce the passing of one of our retired K-9’s. On January 9th, 2019, retired K-9 “Kato” passed away after a brief illness.

Kato began his career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol in 2008 specializing in narcotics detection assigned to Trooper Jason Green. In 2011, Trooper Brandon Deckert was selected as his handler and the team was assigned to Sublette County in Division ‘T’, replacing Trooper Jason Green who was promoted to Lieutenant at that time.

During Kato’s eight-year career, he was involved in several significant narcotics-related cases and deployed throughout Wyoming during concentrated HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) details on Wyoming highways. Kato was deployed 321 times resulting in the seizure of 277 pounds of marijuana, 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, $182,273 dollars of US currency directly related to drug trafficking, approximately one pound of prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and acid, five firearms (one from a school), and two searches that led to the furtherance of Federal investigations involving domestic and international terrorists.

Trooper Deckert and K-9 “Kato” were very active in their community of Pinedale, as well as other communities throughout Wyoming. The two of them shared their enthusiasm for working together while involved in numerous safety-related presentations, K-9 demonstrations at schools and community functions. Trooper Deckert shared his affection for K-9 “Kato” who taught him many lessons as a K-9 handler and was there for him during some difficult times during his career.

Our condolences to Trooper Deckert and his family. K-9 “Kato” was a valuable member of our K-9 team and a cherished partner and family member to Trooper Deckert.

He will be missed!