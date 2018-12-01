Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Promotion of Trooper Jeremy Beck to Sergeant

Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller recently announced the promotion of Trooper Jeremy Beck to Public Relations and Recruiting Sergeant within the Safety and Training Division.

This position is primarily responsible for being the agency’s point of contact for media relations for the Wyoming Highway Patrol. In this position he will have additional duties such as the agency’s primary recruiter while also assisting with the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy, and WHP safety campaigns.

Sergeant Beck has been with the Wyoming Highway Patrol for the past 15 years and was previously stationed in Division L, Division O and most recently Division A. During Sergeant Beck’s career with the patrol he has excelled in being a K-9 handler, WHP firearms instructor, Child Seat Technician, Executive Protection Detail member, and part of the Special Services Squad. Sergeant Beck is well known throughout the state for his criminal interdiction efforts.

Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Beck on his newly appointed position.