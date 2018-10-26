Wyoming Highway Patrol Commissions 11 New Troopers

WYOMING– The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned 11 recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.

During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training.

The members of Class 95 that were new to law enforcement participated in over 1,210 hours of academy training.

Being a State Trooper for the Wyoming Highway Patrol can be a challenging, yet rewarding career as it takes a special person to become a Wyoming State Trooper.

All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State”.

The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on October 25th, 2018. The ceremony marked the 95th graduated class from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.



Wyoming Highways Patrol Class 95

Please join WHP in congratulating Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 95:

Trooper Daniel A. Adame (Badge # 49 Casper)

Trooper Rebecca R. Cassidy (Badge # 93 Cheyenne)

Trooper Nicholas K. Haller (Badge # 90 Elk Mountain)

Trooper Daniel Q. Hite (Badge # 110 Powell)

Trooper Christopher C. Martin (Badge # 97 Douglas)

Trooper Andres A. Martinez (Badge # 83 Rawlins)

Trooper Christopher D. McGuire (Badge # 79 Wheatland)

Trooper Jason N. Ramsey (Badge # 78 Lander)

Trooper Ethan D. Smith (Badge # 128 Laramie)

Trooper Luis A. Tapia-Vera (Badge # 81 Evanston)

Trooper Jason R. Venable (Badge # 62 Worland)