Wyoming Highway Patrol Signs ICE Agreement

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced today the Wyoming Highway Patrol has entered into an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to participate in the 287(g) program to assist ICE with immigration enforcement while performing their regular duties.

The Memorandum of Agreement gives the WHP the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under ICE’s oversight. WHP officers will have the ability to take action and develop evidence when they encounter individuals who are in violation of U.S. immigration laws.

“Wyoming has been firm in our commitment to helping secure the border, and this is another step in that process,” Gordon said. “Our nation’s security depends upon effective immigration enforcement, and I am proud that our Wyoming Highway Patrol continues to support this effort and is now formalizing their commitment to this work through our agreement with ICE.”

President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion in January 2025. The order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to work with states to develop agreements under the 287(g) program that authorize state and local law enforcement to perform functions of immigration officers.

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The signing of this agreement and the Wyoming Highway Patrol joining the 287(g) program is a great force multiplier for my ICE officers in Wyoming,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver Field Office Director Robert Guadian. “I applaud the Governor for joining with us to keep Wyoming communities safe.”

WHP is utilizing the task force model under the 287(g) agreement. The phased rollout of the task force model allows WHP officers to access ICE databases to help establish whether individuals are lawfully present and take appropriate detention actions under ICE direction. Officers will receive free training, and there is no additional cost to the state for participating in the 287(g) program.

“Our troopers are uniquely positioned to support immigration enforcement through our daily operations along Wyoming’s interstates — key corridors for cross-country travel that are sometimes exploited for unlawful activity. The 287(g) agreement enhances our ability to identify individuals in violation of federal immigration law and take appropriate action under ICE’s direction,” Col. Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. “This partnership strengthens public safety, expands our access to federal resources and intelligence, and reinforces the strong working relationships we maintain with local law enforcement.”

Five Wyoming county sheriff’s offices, including the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office are currently enrolled in a 287(g) agreement, and WHP will be working in partnership with those counties. Additional Wyoming counties are exploring participation in the program.

Gordon has previously provided Wyoming resources to help secure the southern border, supported by a $750,000 appropriation from the Wyoming Legislature in 2024 for reimbursing Wyoming law enforcement agencies assisting in border law enforcement efforts. In response to requests for assistance from Texas, in 2023 and 2024 the Governor authorized the deployment of Wyoming law enforcement personnel to provide support along the state’s border with Mexico. Following the 2024 deployment, Texas Rangers traveled to Wyoming to provide valuable training to Wyoming law enforcement officers.