Wyoming Hires Josh Heil as Assistant Wrestling Coach

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head wrestling coach Mark Branch announced Friday that Josh Heil has joined the Cowboys’ staff as an assistant coach.

“Walking into this situation with a really solid team and an awesome coaching staff, I’m looking to make an instant impact and help propel the program to the next level,” Heil said. “There is a ton of momentum coming off of two consecutive years with an All-American, and on top of that an announcement for a new wrestling facility.”

Heil comes to Laramie from Campbell, where he spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach. During that time, he helped the Fighting Camels win the 2024 Southern Conference regular-season title and coached eight NCAA qualifiers and one All-American.

As a student-athlete at Campbell, Heil was a five-time NCAA qualifier – three times at 141 pounds and twice at 149 pounds – and a three-time SoCon champion. He earned All-America honors at 141 pounds and finished his career with more than 100 wins.

A native of Brunswick, Ohio, Heil has a brother, Dean, who is an assistant coach at George Mason.

Heil will primarily work with Wyoming’s light and middleweight wrestlers. The Cowboys return four NCAA qualifiers – Gabe Willochell (149 pounds), Jared Hill (157), Eddie Neitenbach (184) and Joey Novak (197) – along with one alternate, Cole Brooks (141), for the 2025-26 season.

“Joining the Wyoming wrestling family is a great opportunity,” Heil said. “I’m excited for the future for my wife and I. She’s been very supportive, as we made the decision to move across the country to be part of this great program.”