Wyoming Hockey Spotlights Kirk Family of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – In observance of Native American Heritage Month this November, Wyoming Hockey’s Facebook page has brought attention to WAHL’s Native American players, coaches, and alumni hailing from various corners of Wyoming. Among them are the Kirk siblings, proudly representing the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in Iron Lightning, South Dakota. The Kirk siblings play for WAHL’s Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association affiliate.

Check out the Kirk siblings below or you can check out the original Facebook post here.

Riley Kirk

Association: Rock Springs

Position: Wing/Defense

Tribal affiliation: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Years played: 7

Favorite pro hockey team: Calgary Flames

My Lakota name is Wowas’ake Yuha Mani (Keeps the Strength). I come from Wakinyan Maza (Iron Lightning), South Dakota. I am the oldest of three siblings who play hockey.

Clayton Kirk

Association: Rock Springs

Position: Wing/Defense

Tribal affiliation: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Years played: 6 years total

Favorite pro hockey team: I don’t really have one, I just like to play hockey!

Hau Mitakuyepi mi chante hetanl iyuskinyan nape ciyuzapelo. Chahsuta echeca hoksila imaciyapelo. Wakinyan Maza makoce hematanhanl.

Hello my relatives. From my heart, I greet you with a heartfelt handshake. Nature of Strong Ice is my name. I am from the land of Iron Lightning. I am Lakota Sioux and I originate from Iron Lightning, South Dakota on the Cheyenne River Sioux reservation.

Cedar Kirk

Association: Rock Springs

Position: Defense

Tribal affiliation: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Years played: 2

Favorite pro hockey team: Vegas Golden Knights because Zach Whitecloud plays for them, and my Aunt Areta Jo met him during the Indian National Finals Rodeo!

I am Lakota Sioux from Iron Lightning, South Dakota. I enjoy horses, jingle dress dancing, softball, and playing hockey!