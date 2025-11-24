Wyoming Holds Off Norfolk State 75-67 Behind First-Half Defense

LARAMIE — Wyoming relied on a dominant first-half defensive effort and survived a late scoring drought to defeat Norfolk State 75-67 on Sunday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys improved to 5-1 and moved to 10-0 in nonconference home games under head coach Sundance Wicks.

“The dream was the first half; it was a slow-paced game we knew that was going to happen and we had it right where we wanted it,” Wicks said. “The nightmare of a coach is the process was wrong in the second half, and you have to play two halves.”

Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Adam Harakow, who posted a season-high 18 points off the bench, his second double-digit outing of the year. Damarion Dennis and Leland Walker each added 15 points. Walker, who has scored in double figures in three straight games, surpassed 400 career assists and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Khaden Bennett added 13 points and a team-best six assists.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

“Adam is such a fiery competitor,” Wicks said. “We played him because he was ready as he was running into adversity last week and he earned success.”

Wyoming shot 38 percent from the field and 35 percent in the second half but offset the struggles with nine made 3-pointers and a 24-for-31 effort at the free-throw line (77 percent). The Cowboys held a 41-30 rebounding advantage and scored 21 second-chance points off 16 offensive boards.

Norfolk State shot 39 percent from the floor and went 21-for-29 (72 percent) at the line.

Wyoming opened the game with an 11-6 lead behind early 3-pointers from Dennis and Bennett. Gavin Gores converted an and-one dunk and Jared Harris added free throws during an 11-0 run that held Norfolk State scoreless for more than five minutes.

Harakow pushed the lead to 24-13 with back-to-back baskets, and the Cowboys entered halftime up 39-23 after holding the Spartans to 30 percent shooting in the opening frame.

Wyoming extended the lead to 47-23 early in the second half with an 8-0 run capped by a Harakow 3-pointer. The Cowboys maintained a 20-point advantage as Norfolk State opened 1-for-9 from the field.

The Spartans responded with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 56-47 with just over seven minutes remaining. Bennett hit a 3-pointer to slow the surge, but Norfolk State continued its push, making five straight field goals to pull within 65-58 with just over four minutes left.

Walker added free throws to stretch the margin back to nine with under two minutes remaining, and Wyoming held on at the line down the stretch.

Anthony McComb III and Elijah Jamison each scored 19 points to lead Norfolk State.

Wyoming hosts Denver on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium.