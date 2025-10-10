Wyoming Horror Author Dean Petersen to Hold Book Signing in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming horror author Dean Petersen will be featured at a book signing in downtown Green River during Saturday’s Monster Bash celebration.

Petersen writes psychological horror stories that mix local folklore with suspenseful narratives.

The signing will give fans the chance to meet the author and purchase signed copies of his novels, “The Burqa Cave” and “Black Cloaks in the Basement of the Welterscheid Place.” Both books are set in Wyoming and draw heavily from the regions rural atmosphere and unique landscapes

Petersen will be at Red White Buffalo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, signing books and talking to fans.