Wyoming Hosts Annual Brown and Gold Meet

LARAMIE– The Wyoming swimming and diving team will host the annual Brown and Gold Meet this Friday at Corbett Pool. The diving event will take place at 4 pm MT followed by swimming at 5 pm.

In addition to the current roster, a number of Wyoming swimming and diving alumni will compete in the meet this Friday with the Cowboys and Cowgirls. Both the men and the women will split up into teams picked by the captains.



Cowgirl’s Kicked the Season Off Last Week

The women’s team kicked its season off last Thursday with a win against Northern Colorado by a score of 155-145 in Greeley, Colorado. The Cowgirls won seven of 16 events against the Bears, including first-place performances on both boards from Peyton Grandpre in the diving competition.

There were also stand out performances from freshmen Lainee Jones (200-yard freestyle) and Andrea Niemann (200-yard backstroke) who both won an event last week.



Cowboy’s First Competition of the Season

For the Cowboys, this will be their first competition since winning the WAC title last season.

“This is a team that’s growing and moving in a direction that is successful in the conference and hopefully moving towards the national level,” Head Coach Dave Denniston said. “This week is a lot of fun.

“I think the freshmen are really eager to show how fast they are and to get them to race and that what we’re looking forward to. This is the first time we have brought the alumni back and we have over 100 alumni planning to come to be a part of this weekend.”



Two Banners to be Raised

At 4:30 p.m. between the diving and swimming events two banners will be raised in Corbett Pool, a conference championship banner from 1959, along with the banner for the 2018 WAC title team.

The Cowboys will also be honored on Saturday at the Wyoming-Boise State football game, where they will receive their conference championship rings.

“There is a lot of excitement about having banners on the wall,” said Denniston. “The entire team, state and just the people that have supported us are excited to see those championship banners go up.”

Both teams travel to Denver on October 6 to compete in the DU Relays.

Follow @Wyo_SwimDive on Twitter for updates throughout the competition.