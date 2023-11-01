Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for 115th Border War

LARAMIE – The Pokes and the Rams are gearing up to battle for the Bronze Boot in this year’s Border War. Last year the Cowboys went into Fort Collins and pulled off a narrow win with a final score of 14-13. It was a game where we saw Andrew Peasley go down with an injury early in the game and the backup Jayden Clemons came in and threw 7-11 for 90 yards and 1 passing touchdown to go with his 5 rushes for 32 yards and a score.

Here is some information on the game and where you can find it for your viewing and listening pleasure.

115th Edition of “The Border War”: The Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will be playing in the 115th installment of their historic rivalry. This series is the oldest rivalry for both schools. Broadcast Information: The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Chris Lewis as the play-by-play announcer, Robert Turbin as the analyst, and Emily Proud on the sideline. It will also be available on the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney on color, and Erick Pauley on the sidelines. You can listen to Cowboy Sports Network in Sweetwater County on KUGR Radio on 104.9 FM and 1490 AM with The Radio Network. You can also listen to it in Sublette County on 104.3 on KFZE. Historic Rivalry: “The Border War” series has been played in three different centuries, dating back to November 30, 1899. This year marks the 124th anniversary of their first meeting. Battle for the Bronze Boot: Since 1968, the two schools have competed for the “Bronze Boot” traveling trophy. Wyoming leads the Bronze Boot portion of the series 30-25. Special Meaning for Wyoming and Colorado Players: The Border War has a significant meaning for the people of Wyoming, and it’s exceptional for members of the Wyoming Football team who hail from Wyoming and Colorado. The roster includes numerous players from both states. Wyoming’s Home Winning Streak: Wyoming has won all five home games in the 2023 season, including victories against Top 25 ranked opponents like Texas Tech and Fresno State. Return to Jonah Field: After a stretch of road games and a bye week, the Wyoming Cowboys return to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Strong Linebacking Corps: The Wyoming linebacking corps has been a force on defense, with players like Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa making significant contributions in tackles and tackles for loss. Wyett Ekeler’s Contributions: Safety Wyett Ekeler has made key plays during the season, including forced fumbles, interceptions, and fumble recoveries. He is a valuable asset to the Wyoming defense.