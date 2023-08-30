Wyoming Hosts Texas Tech Saturday in 2023 Season Opener

LARAMIE — The wait for the start of the 2023 college football season is over for the Wyoming Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders as the two teams kick off their seasons Saturday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m., M.T., from Wyoming’s Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

Saturday’s Game Will be a Stripe Out

The Stripe Out is back! A Stripe Out is again being planned for the season opener versus Texas Tech. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the Stripe Out of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. For more information, go to GoWyo.com/STRIPEOUT

About This Week’s Match-Up

It has been over 30 years since the Wyoming Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders have played on a football field. That last meeting came in Lubbock, Texas, on September 12, 1992.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wyoming will kick off Saturday’s game with 17 returning starters, including 10 of 11 returning starters on defense, five on offense and both it’s starting place-kicker and punter. Texas Tech also returns 17 starters — 10 on offense, six on defense and its starting punter.

Wyoming finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 overall record and a 5-3 Mountain West Conference mark to finish second in the MW Mountain Division. The Cowboys defeated rivals Air Force, Colorado State and Utah State along the way and earned their fifth bowl bid in the past seven seasons, ending with a hard-fought single overtime loss (27-30) to Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Texas Tech enters the 2023 season ranked No. 24 in the nation in the Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll and is receiving votes in the Preseason Associated Press Media Poll. Texas Tech finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and a 5-4 conference mark to finish fourth in the Big 12. The Red Raiders concluded the ‘23 season with a four-game winning streak and a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Wyoming-Texas Tech Series History

Saturday’s meeting between Wyoming and Texas Tech will be the sixth in history between the two universities. Wyoming leads the series 3-2.

The last time the two teams played saw Texas Tech win in Lubbock, Texas, by a score of 49-32 back in 1992.

Wyoming won three consecutive games in the series, beginning with a 21-14 victory in the 1956 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas; a 10-7 road win in 1960; and a 22-17 home win in 1991.

Developing the Best Players in Football, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes

The two football programs playing Saturday can make the case that they are among the best in college football at developing great players.

Prime examples of that are two of the elite quarterbacks playing in the NFL today are former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Allen was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes was picked 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The two QBs have gone on to become two of the most productive quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Season Openers

As the Wyoming Cowboys enter their 127th season of college football in 2023, the Pokes record in season openers stands at: 79-45-2 (.635) in 126 previous season-opening games. The Cowboys are 59-18-1 (.763) in season-opening games at home, and are 20-27-1 (.427) in road games to begin the season.

•Wyoming’s record in 126 Previous Season Openers (Home & Away) 79-45-2 (.635)

•UW in Season-Opening Games at Home (78 Games) 59-18-1 (.763)

•The Cowboys in Season-Opening Games on the Road (48 Games) 20-27-1 (.427)

•UW vs. Non-Conference Opponents in Season Openers 65-28-1 (.697)

•The Pokes vs. Non-Conference Opponents at Home in Season Openers 50-11-1 (.815)

•UW’s record vs. Non-Conference Opponents on the Road in Season Openers 15-17-0 (.469)

•Wyoming’s record vs. Conference Opponents in Season Openers 14-17-1 (.453)

Home Openers in the Craig Bohl Era

Wyoming is 7-2 in home openers during the nine previous seasons that Craig Bohl has coached the Cowboys. Those seven victories include wins in the last four consecutive Wyoming home openers.

Home Openers During Bohl Era Score

Aug. 30, 2014, vs. Montana W 17-12

Sept. 5, 2015, vs. North Dakota L 13-24

Sept. 3, 2016, vs. Northern Illinois W 40-34 (3ot)

Sept. 9, 2017, vs. Gardner-Webb W 27-0

Sept. 1, 2018, vs. Washington State L 19-41

Aug., 31, 2019, vs. Missouri W 37-31

Oct. 30, 2020, vs. Hawai’i W 31-7

Sept. 4, 2021, vs. Montana State W 19-16

Sept. 3, 2022, vs. Tulsa W 40-37 (2ot)

Among the Nation’s Best, Cowboy Place-kicker John Hoyland Named to Preseason All-America Teams

Over the past three seasons, Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland has proven himself to be among the best kickers in college football, and his performance has attracted a lot of national attention entering the 2023 season.

John Hoyland’s 2023 preseason honors include:

First Team All-American, The Sporting News

Second Team All-American, Associated Press

Second Team All-American, Athlon Sports

Third Team All-American, Phil Steele

2023 Wyoming Cowboys on Preseason National Watch Lists

Wyoming has numerous players on 2023 preseason national watch lists. Those players include:

Jordan Bertagnole, Jr., DT, Casper, WY

Outland Trophy Watch List (Nation’s Best Interior Lineman)

Easton Gibbs, Jr., LB, Temecula, CA

Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List (Outstanding Defensive Player)

Butkus Award Watch List (Nation’s Best Linebacker)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List (Nation’s Best Defensive Player)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Cole Godbout, Gr., NT, Hudson, WI

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

John Hoyland, Jr., PK, Broomfield, CO

Lou Groza Award (Nation’s Top Collegiate Place-kicker)

Clayton Stewart, Gr., P, Flower Mound,TX

Ray Guy Award (Nation’s Top Collegiate Punter)

Shae Suiaunoa, Jr., LB, Houston, TX

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Nofoafia Tulafono, Jr., C, Victorville, CA

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Other Key Players to Watch in Saturday’s Game

Both Wyoming and Texas Tech return their starting quarterbacks from last season. Graduate Andrew Peasley returns to lead the Cowboy offense, and senior Tyler Shough is back to guide the Red Raiders.

Cowboy graduate offensive tackle Frank Crum is a leading All-Mountain West Conference honoree this year. Texas Tech senior defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings has been named to both the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List (nation’s best interior lineman) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List (nation’s best defensive player). Crum enters his final season having started 36 career games. Hutchings has started 46 career games.

Both teams also feature outstanding punters. Wyoming’s graduate punter Clayton Stewart and Texas Tech’s senior punter Austin McNamara have both been named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List, which is awarded to the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Where to Watch and Listen

For fans who are unable to attend Saturday’s game there are several ways to watch and listen.

Radio Broadcast Information for the Cowboy Sports Network

Every Cowboy Football game is broadcast live on the 26 affiliates of the Cowboy Sports Network. Announcers are Keith Kelley, Play-by-Play (2nd year), Kevin McKinney, Color Analyst (26th year) and Erick Pauley, Sideline Reporter (2nd year). The pregame show begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Television Broadcast Information for Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Game

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on CBS. Announcers will be Rich Waltz (Play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (Color Analyst) and Amanda Guerra (Sideline Analyst).