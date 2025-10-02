Wyoming Hosts UNLV in Mountain West Opener and Homecoming Stripe Out

LARAMIE — Wyoming opens Mountain West Conference play Saturday when it hosts UNLV at 5 p.m.

The game marks the Cowboys’ Homecoming and will feature a Stripe Out, with fans encouraged to wear brown or gold based on their seat location. All students are asked to wear gold.

The contest will air nationally on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan and Adam Breneman on the call. Fans can also listen on the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley, Kevin McKinney and Erick Pauley on the broadcast. In Sweetwater County, the game will air on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Harris Earns Back-to-Back Honors

Freshman running back Samuel “Tote” Harris was named the Old Trapper Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive time after rushing for a career-high 126 yards at Colorado. He carried the ball 19 times, averaging 6.6 yards per rush, and broke off a 50-yard run in the second quarter — the longest of his career and of Wyoming’s season.

Harris is the first Wyoming true freshman to rush for over 100 yards in a game since Titus Swen ran for 136 yards against UNLV in 2019. He leads the team with 256 rushing yards on 37 carries this season, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and 64.0 rushing yards per game.

Offensive Weapons Emerging

Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. leads Wyoming with 21 receptions, averaging more than five catches per game. He ranks fifth in the Mountain West in receiving yards per game (72.5) and sixth in receptions per game. He has scored three touchdowns this season after catching 31 passes in 2024.

Tight end Evan Svoboda, who transitioned from quarterback this season, recorded a career-long 27-yard reception at Colorado. Running back Sam Scott added two catches for 36 yards against the Buffs, including a 23-yarder that set up a score.

Kicker Erik Sandvik made a career-high two field goals at Colorado, converting from 28 and 38 yards. He is 4-for-5 this season. Punter Bart Edmiston has averaged 43 yards on 22 punts this year, with six of at least 50 yards and seven inside the 20.

Defensive Impact

Wyoming leads the nation with four blocked kicks this season, recording one in each of its first four games. The Cowboys are one of only three teams over the last 11 seasons to achieve four blocked kicks through the first four weeks, joining Rutgers (2014) and Coastal Carolina (2019). They are the only team during that span to block at least one kick in each of the first four games.

Defensive linemen Aneesh Vyas and Ben Florentine have combined for three blocked field goals this year. Vyas leads the nation with two and has four in his career.

Linebacker Brayden Johnson and safety Andrew Johnson have combined for 50 tackles — 20 percent of Wyoming’s total. Brayden Johnson leads the team with 26, while Andrew Johnson has 24.

Cornerback Dainsus Miller forced the first fumble of his career in the second half at Colorado, the team’s second forced fumble of the year. Nickel Desman Hearns forced the other. Defensive end Chisom Ifeanyi added a half sack and a quarterback hurry against Colorado, giving him a team-high five hurries this season and 13 career sacks.

Wyoming ranks fourth nationally in red-zone defense, holding opponents to 60 percent scoring efficiency, the best mark in the Mountain West.

Homecoming and Series Notes

Saturday marks the 100th Homecoming game in University of Wyoming history. The Cowboys are 50-46-3 all-time in Homecoming games and 45-27-2 in those played at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming defeated Air Force in last year’s Homecoming matchup.

The Cowboys are 14-12 all-time in Mountain West openers, including 10-6 when opening at home. They have won eight of their last 12 conference openers and are 3-0 against UNLV in MW openers, winning in 2009, 2011 and 2019.

UNLV is making its first trip to Laramie since 2019, when Wyoming scored on six straight first-half possessions and totaled 299 first-half yards in a 53-17 win to open conference play.