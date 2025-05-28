Wyoming Hunger Initiative Recognizes Volunteers

Volunteers recognized at Wyoming Hunger Initiative summit in Rock Springs. Photography was provided by Lee's Scenes, LLC in Green River.

CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative partnered with Hughes Charitable Foundation to host a regional summit in Rock Springs to recognize those working to eliminate food insecurity.

The celebration asked anti-hunger organizations in southwest Wyoming nominate a volunteer from within their organization to be recognized. Volunteers recognized at the event included:

Dave Gilman of Rock Springs: recognized by Loaves and Fishes Community Soup Kitchen

All volunteers of Rock Springs and Green River: Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Tristin Francis of Rock Springs: Trona Valley Credit Union Foundation

Kim Pinker of Pinedale: Pinedale Food Basket

Frank Maes of Rock Springs: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyoming Hunger Initiative launched in 2019 to never reinvent the wheel and to be in all 23 Wyoming counties. The initiative aims to increase awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative has identified approximately 86,000 residents affected by food insecurity statewide.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Through the relationships that have been developed across the state specific to food insecurity, Wyoming Hunger Initiative has identified partners in every community which has resulted in opportunities to network, share resources, and collaborate,” says First Lady Gordon. “Ultimately, this summit will lead Wyoming forward together while also producing realistic action items that are already underway.”