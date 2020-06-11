Wyoming Hunger Initiative Selects Southwest Regional Director

CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative named six regional directors, including a Southwest regional director, to represent the Initiative across the state.

Sierra Mitchell was named the Southwest Regional Director which includes Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties. Mitchell is the founder of the Afton Food Pantry, which has grown to serve over 11,000 individuals since it opened its doors in 2016.

The regional directors will build and connect networks of local anti-hunger organizations and create a platform for communication of innovative ideas to solve food insecurity.

“Regional Directors were chosen to represent a region based on their awareness of food insecurity or role within their community that is directly related to food insecurity,” First Lady Gordon said.

Other Directors

Ali Milburn, Northwest Regional Director

Dr. Caitlin Youngquist , North Regional Director

Elizabeth Chapell, Northeast Regional Director

Ashley Bright, Central Regional Director

Heather Mortensen, Southeast Regional Director



About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org