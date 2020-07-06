Wyoming Inmates Back in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Bob Lampert announced today that all inmates previously housed in rental bed space in Nebraska and Mississippi have been returned to WDOC facilities.

According to Lampert, “WDOC had planned for all inmates previously housed in out-of-state rental facilities to be returned to Wyoming by mid-April.” However, those plans were put on hold due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that we’ve been able to complete the moves, we’re glad to have our inmates back in our own facilities,” Lampert continued. “The evidence shows that the long-term success rate of inmates released from prison is better when we can keep them in state where they are more likely to have families and other support systems.”

Prior to their return, 88 male inmates were being housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi and approximately 30 female inmates were being housed in a county detention center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.