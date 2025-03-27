Wyoming Joins Motion to Approve Drug Settlement

CHEYENNE –– Wyoming has joined 50 other states and U.S. territories in filing a motion for preliminary approval of a settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex related to a conspiracy the manufacturer had to manipulate drug prices.

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill urges residents to check their eligibility for compensation related to certain generic drug purchases as the state seeks preliminary approval of a $39.1 million settlement with Apotex. Signatures from the involved states and territories have been collected and the coalition is filing the settlement in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford, Connecticut.

The initial lawsuit alleged Apotex and Heritage Pharmaceuticals engaged in long-running and widespread conspiracies aimed to inflate and manipulate drug pricing, reduce competition, and “unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.” The settlement agreement resolves those allegations, with the two companies agreeing to cooperate in other ongoing multi-state litigation, while agreeing to internal reforms to comply with antitrust laws and ensure fair competition.

Residents who purchased generic prescription drugs from either Apotex or Heritage Pharmaceuticals between 2010 and 2018 could be eligible for compensation. They are encouraged to call the toll-free number 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.aggenericdrugs.com. The website had a list of generic drugs involved in the lawsuit, as well as an option to opt out of the settlements.