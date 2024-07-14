Wyoming Lawmakers Respond to Shooting at Trump Rally

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers have all taken to social media to issue statements and send prayers regarding a shooting that took place at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday afternoon.

Associated Press sources have stated that the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt on former President Trump. AP further states that, “a shooter is dead and an attendee was killed, and Trump’s campaign says he is ‘fine’ after being whisked off the stage and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

At 6:42 p.m. MT, former President Trump issued his own statement on Truth Social:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.



In a statement, Trump said he is “fine” and is being checked at a medical facility. pic.twitter.com/jAyWz53Aqi — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2024

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, U.S. Senators John Barasso and Cynthia Lummis, and U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman have all issued the following statements on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, following the incident:

President Trump, his family and the families of the victims of today’s shooting are in our prayers. We are thankful for the professional and quick response of the Secret Service. This is truly a sad day for our Republic, and should serve as a wake-up call for all Americans to express disagreement without resorting to violence. ~ Gov. Mark Gordon (R)

Today, the nation witnessed a horrifying assassination attempt on President Trump. America is grateful for the quick action of the Secret Service and local law enforcement. I’m praying for the victims and their families. Donald Trump is a warrior and will not be intimidated by this cowardly attack. ~ U.S. Sen. John Barasso (R)

Praying for President Trump and those at his rally in Pennsylvania. ~ U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R)