Wyoming Leaders Comment on Shooting of Turning Point USA Founder

CHEYENNE — Thoughts and prayers are being shared by Wyoming’s political leaders following the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk was gunned down at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

“I and all of Wyoming condemn today’s tragic killing of Charlie Kirk,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “Mr. Kirk leaves behind a wife and two beautiful children. Our country’s greatness is founded in the rights guaranteed to us in the Constitution. As citizens, we must take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our ability to speak openly on our views without fear. Political violence must never be tolerated. We as a nation are diminished because of this senseless act.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Gordon was not the only Wyoming official issuing a statement regarding Kirk. Secretary of State Chuck Gray also commented on Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk was a courageous champion of liberty who stood for the truth. Charlie inspired a generation of young Americans, and his work and legacy will never be forgotten. We must carry on Charlie’s work of defending and articulating America’s values and the Make America Great Again movement. We will not be silenced,” Gray said. “Let us unite in praying (for) Charlie Kirk, his wife and children, and all his loved ones.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis also issued a statement condemning Kirk’s killing.

“Today’s assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah is sickening and horrific. Charlie Kirk was a young leader, a husband, a father, and someone who had visited the University of Wyoming earlier this year to talk and engage with our students about the future of our country. Political violence is completely unacceptable. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I hope you will join me in praying for Charlie’s wife, young kids, family, and friends. John 13:34.”

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to fly at half-staff immediately through sunset Sunday.