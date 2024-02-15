Wyoming Legislative Report for February 15th, 2024

This report brought to you by:



On Wednesday, a proposed law prohibiting gender-affirming procedures for transgender youth in Wyoming failed introduction in the House of Representatives. The bill, House Bill 63, fell short of the required two-thirds majority for introduction during a budget session, with a vote of 33 to 28. This legislation is part of a broader set of bills submitted to the Legislature in recent years that critics argue would disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ communities in the state. Supporters contend that such measures are necessary to prevent young individuals from undergoing irreversible surgeries or treatments.



One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Lloyd Larsen (R-Lander), expressed the view that individuals should exhibit physical, emotional, and mental maturity before making decisions about gender-affirming procedures. He emphasized that the bill aimed to impose a waiting period. The ACLU of Wyoming says that gender-affirming care plays a crucial role in the overall health and mental well-being of transgender youth.



A more stringent version of Larsen’s bill, known as “Chloe’s Law,” faced defeat in committee during the 2023 legislative session. This earlier version sought to penalize healthcare providers for performing gender-affirming surgeries and administering hormone blockers to individuals under 18. Larsen’s variation focused solely on restricting the procedures, leaving it to medical oversight boards in the state to determine any penalties for violations.



Another bill, House Bill 156, filed on February 12, broadly questioned the best interest of gender-affirming care for trans kids. Concerns were raised that it might facilitate legal action against custody for trans kids who have undergone or sought such treatments.



Other Notes:

-HB00125 relating to concealed weapons; repealing gun free zones, and creating a criminal offense for prohibiting entry to a person carrying a concealed weapon was sent to the Joint Judiciary Committee



-SF0069 relating to welfare and increasing the Medicaid reimbursement rate for hospice care was sent to the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.



-SF0008 relating to compensation and benefits that authorizes volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and volunteer search and rescue persons to participate in the state employees’ group insurance plan has passed through the Joint Labor, Health & Social Services Committee.