Wyoming Legislative Update for February 13th, 2024

During his 2024 State of the State speech, Governor Mark Gordon conveyed an optimistic outlook for Wyoming’s economy, asserting that it is experiencing growth and harbors a promising future. In his address, he underscored the milestone of Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching its highest point in history, accompanied by a notable decrease in unemployment levels, the lowest since 2008. Despite these positive indicators, Gordon acknowledged the state must persist in its endeavors to expand its workforce and solidify its standing as a frontrunner in energy innovation.



Gordon expressed enthusiasm about Wyoming’s business climate, portraying the state as a blank canvas for innovation and improvement. Emphatically stating into the microphone that Wyoming is currently on an upward trajectory, he urged legislators to concentrate on their primary task during the Budget Session—passing the budget he presented in 2023. Gordon said his proposed budget aims to maintain general fund spending at a level consistent with 2021, emphasizing fiscal responsibility. Asserting the seriousness of the budget-setting task for the next two years, Gordon underscored the commitment of Wyoming’s legislators to prioritize the needs of the people over political considerations. He drew a distinction between the state’s approach and that of Washington, stressing that Wyoming is focused on solutions rather than politics.

Gordon detailed the components of his proposed budget, which includes provisions for property tax relief. He urged legislators to carefully consider the potential impacts on county resources, roads, and schools when deliberating on legislation addressing current high property taxes.

In the realm of energy, the speech highlighted Wyoming’s potential to capitalize on energy opportunities. Despite challenges he feels are imposed by the federal government, Gordon expressed confidence in the state’s ability to seize the energy potential within its borders. Wyoming, according to Gordon, adheres to an all-of-the-above energy policy, suggesting the importance of leveraging American energy sources as a whole.

The budget proposal also reflects Gordon’s public commitment to supporting the coal industry and the broader energy sector through innovative measures. Addressing workforce challenges, he called for continued support for the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), a program aimed at aligning the state’s economic strategy with community goals and demonstrating tangible results.

Gordon touched upon various other issues, including education, mental health, and border security. He reiterated the state’s commitment to resisting federal overreach, emphasizing that budgetary support is essential for protecting the rights of Wyoming’s residents. Gordon affirmed his dedication to challenging the Biden Administration when necessary, citing the numerous cases currently before courts aimed at safeguarding Wyoming’s interests and asserting the state’s right to develop its resources.

Key Notes from Day 1:

– There were 297 introductions to the 2024 Budget Session compared to 497 in the 2023 General Session of which 188 were completed.

– Despite opposition from Senate President Odgen Driskill, the upper chamber made the decision to remove Sen. Tara Nethercott from her position as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In her place, Sen. Dave Kinskey was reinstated to lead this influential panel.

– SF0098 relating to extending the statute of limitations for causes of action for gender transition services performed on minors was assigned a bill number.

– HB0060 authorizing the game and fish department to compensate landowners, lessees and agents for extraordinary damage to rangeland was sent to Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.



– SF0042 amending requirements and deadlines for low-carbon energy generation standards was sent to the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

To view a full list of bills being considered click HERE.