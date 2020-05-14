Wyoming Legislature to Address COVID-19 Funding in Special Session

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Legislature will convene for a special session tomorrow, Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, to consider four bills aimed at providing critical relief and support to Wyoming communities, hospitals, workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Legislature will fulfill its constitutional duty to appropriate some of the funds from the $1.25 billion in emergency funding directed to Wyoming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The entire session will be live streamed and members of the public and media are encouraged to tune in. Provisions for media to cover the session in person at the State Capitol have also been made. Session will commence at 8 am on both Friday and Saturday, provided business is not completed on Friday.

Links to watch the session live, provide feedback to legislators and see information on the bills being proposed as well as the special session are available below:

Click here to view the session live.

Click here to view the four bills being considered during the special session.

Click here to submit comments to legislators.

Click here for a FAQ sheet on the special session.

The bills being considered during this special session will help direct a significant portion of federal funds to Wyoming hospitals and healthcare operations, local governments, state unemployment and workers compensation as well as a program to support Wyoming small businesses.