Wyoming Looks to Rebound as Mountain West Play Continues in Laramie

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys continue Mountain West Conference play Saturday when they host San José State at 5 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium. The matchup will also serve as Band Day, along with Energy and Ag Day celebrations.

Saturday’s game will air on CBS Sports Network, with Jordan Kent handling play-by-play duties and Logan Ryan providing analysis. Fans can also tune in on the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Keith Kelley will call the action, with Kevin McKinney on color commentary and Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines. In Sweetwater County, the game will be available on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Wyoming (2-3, 0-1 MW) enters the weekend looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss to UNLV.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson connected with 13 different receivers against the Rebels, marking only the third time since 2009 that a Wyoming quarterback has hit 11 or more targets in a single game. The Cowboys previously reached that mark against BYU last season and Texas in 2009.

Anderson threw 46 passes against UNLV, the most attempts by a Wyoming quarterback since 2013, when the Cowboys had 48 against Texas State. He completed 25 passes for 254 yards — the program’s most completions in a single game since matching that total against Wofford in 2018.

Wyoming recorded three sacks versus UNLV, with defensive end Tyce Westland and linebacker Evan Eller each notching their first of the season, while defensive tackle Ben Florentine collected his fourth. The Cowboys now have 11 sacks this year, averaging just over two per game — their highest single-game total since recording four in the season opener at Akron.

Eight different Cowboys registered a tackle for loss against UNLV, totaling eight in the game. It was Wyoming’s best performance of the season and more than the previous two games combined. The team averages just over four per contest this year.

Defensive end Chisom Ifeyani posted a career-best five tackles — his highest total as a Cowboy and at the NCAA Division I level. His previous best came at Shippensburg (Division II), when he tallied six against Millersville.

Safety Jones Thomas matched his career high with eight tackles against UNLV. Thomas and fellow safety Andrew Johnson combined for 14 tackles, accounting for nearly a quarter of Wyoming’s total in the game.

Linebacker Evan Eller filled the stat sheet with six tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. Eller ranks second on the team this season with 29 total tackles.

Tight end Justin Erb recorded a career-high two receptions for nine yards, including his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter against UNLV.

\Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent posted season highs with four receptions and 55 yards, more than his combined totals from the first four games of the season. He also recorded a season-long 29-yard catch.

Wyoming’s running backs contributed in the passing game despite rushing for just 68 yards. The group combined for six receptions and 95 receiving yards. Samuel “Tote” Harris led the unit with three catches, while Sam Scott added a 36-yard grab and Terron Kellman chipped in a 26-yard reception.

Scott and Harris have each rushed for 268 yards through five games. Harris averages 6.2 yards per carry, while Scott averages 4.5. Together, the duo has 13 catches for 145 yards this season.

Freshman Deion DeBlanc scored his first career touchdown on a 12-yard run against UNLV. He carried three times for 26 yards and added an 11-yard reception, along with a key fourth-down conversion.

Nose tackle Ben Florentine continued his strong season with his fourth sack, which came on the game’s opening play. He also forced a fumble and finished with five tackles. Florentine leads the team in both sacks and tackles for loss and ranks third in the Mountain West in sacks — the most among interior linemen. He now has 17 tackles this season and 54 in his Wyoming career.