Wyoming Machinery Lays Off 13% of Workforce

Reported by Oil City News Staff

CASPER — The Wyoming Machinery Company announced on Wednesday that it has laid off a number of employees.

In a statement, the company laid blame on the recent downturn of the energy sector coupled with the economic effects of COVID-19 shutdowns.

According to the statement, the company reduced its workforce by approximately 13 percent. The company did not say how many employees were let go, or which location was most affected. The company has locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Rock Springs.

Wyoming Machinery was established in 1969 and supplies its own and Caterpillar heavy equipment to mining and construction sectors.

Wyoming’s coal industry has been in decline in recent years. Around 300 Wyoming coal mine jobs were lost in April.