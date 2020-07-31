Wyoming Man Found Guilty of Threatening to Kill President Trump

OMAHA, Neb. — The Associated Press is reporting a 27-year-old Wyoming man was found guilty of threatening to kill United States President Donald Trump.

AP reports it received a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stating the conviction against 27-year-old Timothy Cessor, of Cheyenne, was returned Wednesday after a three-day jury trial in Omaha, Nebraska.

The release states Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in February 2019, took a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving from Wyoming toward Washington.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Upon reaching Nebraska, Cessor called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump,” the release said. After speaking with his father, Cessor turned around and returned to Cheyenne and received treatment at a medical facility, where he stated that he had begun driving to Washington to kill the president.

The release also states that during the trip, Cessor made a short cell phone video in which he declared that he “will not tolerate an incompetent white house.”

According to the United States Department of Justice press release in February of 2019, Cessor, was charged with threats against the President of the United States on or about February 4, 2019.

The February 2019 release also states, the maximum possible penalty if convicted of this crime is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a 3-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Cessor’s sentencing is scheduled to take place October 23.