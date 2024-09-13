Wyoming Men’s Basketball Unveils 2024-25 Schedule

LARAMIE — Wyoming Cowboys basketball head coach Sundance Wicks announced the 2024-25 schedule Wednesday. The 30-game slate includes 20 Mountain West Conference contests and 10 non-conference games, with five of those played at the Arena-Auditorium.

CBS Sports and FOX Sports, the national television partners for the Mountain West, are in the process of selecting game dates. Updates on television coverage and game times will be announced soon.

The Cowboys will host College of Idaho for an exhibition on Oct. 25. The season officially opens against Concordia-St. Paul on Nov. 4, followed by a game against Tennessee State on Nov. 11. Non-conference home games include matchups against Utah Tech on Nov. 16, Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 22, and Bellarmine on Dec. 19.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming will play at Texas Tech on Nov. 13 and finish non-conference play at Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 22. The Cowboys will participate in the Cancun Challenge, facing Tulane on Nov. 26 and either Loyola Marymount or Belmont the following day. A neutral site game against BYU is scheduled for Dec. 14 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The 20-game Mountain West slate begins Dec. 4 with a road game at Utah State. Wyoming’s conference home opener is against Nevada on Dec. 28, followed by Boise State on Dec. 31. Other conference home games include New Mexico on Jan. 7 and a Border War matchup against Colorado State on Jan. 18.

Home games also include Fresno State on Jan. 28, Utah State on Feb. 4, and UNLV on Feb. 8. The Cowboys will host Air Force on Feb. 18 and San Jose State on Feb. 22, closing the conference home schedule against San Diego State on March 1.

Road games include a trip to Air Force on Jan. 4, Boise State on Jan. 14, UNLV on Jan. 21, and San Jose State on Jan. 25. The Cowboys will visit San Diego State on Feb. 1, with back-to-back games at New Mexico on Feb. 11 and Colorado State on Feb. 15. The road schedule concludes at Nevada on Feb. 25 and at Fresno State on March 4.