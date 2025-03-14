Wyoming Mourns Passing of Al Simpson

ROCK SPRINGS –– Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, who served in the Senate from 1979 to 1997, died Friday at the age of 93 and Wyoming leaders are mourning his loss.

“Al Simpson was an amazing friend, an incredible statesman, a thoughtful courageous politician, and a wonderful human being who brought humor, wisdom, and razor-sharp insight to any situation,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “Wyoming has lost a true light.”

“Al embodied the best of Wyoming – what America used to be. Throughout his life, Al was an independent thinker who wasn’t afraid to reach across the aisle (or, as Al would say, “grab folks in the pew behind him by the short hairs”) and work collaboratively to solve problems. He was never afraid to say what was on his mind, but he believed to his core that humor mixed with civility was best in politics and in life,” Gordon said.

Gordon ordered flags within Wyoming to be flown at half-mast until sundown the day of Simpson’s interment.

Simpson was a native of Cody and had served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1965 to 1977. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in 2022.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis also issued a statement about Simpson’s impact on Wyoming and his work to serve the state.

“Today, our state and country mourn the passing of our dear Senator Alan Kooi Simpson,” Lummis said. “Al was larger than life and spent his entire life working on behalf of the state and people he loved. For 18 years in the U.S. Senate, 12 years in the Wyoming House of Representatives, and 28 years as an elder statesman – he worked to make Wyoming a better place for our citizens and an even greater place to work and raise a family. There was no stronger advocate for the needs, industries, and interests of Wyoming. During his Senate tenure, he was repeatedly elected by his colleagues to serve in leadership as the Republican Whip and was a close friend of both President Reagan and President Bush.

Simpson’s ability to work with Democrats during his time in politics was noted by Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto.

“Today, many across Wyoming and the nation are mourning the passing of Senator Al Simpson, whose decades of public service left an indelible mark on our state and country. While we as Democrats did not always agree with his perspectives or decisions, there was never any doubt about his profound love for Wyoming and his deep commitment to the nation,” Barbuto said. “A hallmark of Senator Simpson’s career was his ability to reach across the aisle and build strong, bipartisan relationships. He believed in working together — demonstrating the power of civility, humor, and friendship in politics. With his trademark wit and candor, he remained down-to-earth and approachable, making many across Wyoming feel as if they knew him personally.”

The University of Wyoming called Simpson “one of the most influential alumni in the university’s history and an unwavering friend and supporter of UW.”

“Al Simpson was a force of nature, a champion for Wyoming and a true friend to so many. His love and pride for the University of Wyoming were unconditional, just as his commitment to this state and its people never wavered,” John Stark, president and CEO of the UW Foundation said. “His humor, wisdom and larger-than-life presence will live on in the lives he touched and the legacy he built. Our hearts are with Ann and the entire Simpson family — we share in their sadness and in profound gratitude for a life so well lived.”

Simpson was a lifelong supporter of the university, which included chairing the 2001-2005 fundraising campaign that resulted in UW receiving $204 million and being a member of the UW Foundation Board of Directors. UW bestowed its highest honor, a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa, to Simpson in 1999. Other awards from UW included the Distinguished Alumni Award, 1985; the College of Arts and Sciences Exemplary Alum Award, 1993; the President’s Best Friend Award, 2002; and the College of Law Distinguished Alumni Award, 2004.