Wyoming Named in The New York Times “52 Places to Go in 2019”

CHEYENNE — Women’s empowerment and western charm led to Wyoming’s recognition as one of the top destinations to visit in The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2019.” The announcement comes shortly after the Wyoming Office of Tourism kicks off its “Year of Wyoming Women,” as the state celebrates the 150th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.

Ranked as the 40th destination in the world, The New York Times specifically highlighted Wyoming’s 150th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage as a reason to spend time in the state.

Sebastian Modak, a journalist and self-proclaimed wanderer, will travel to each destination on The New York Times’ list including Wyoming. At each location, he will highlight activities to participate in, foods to eat and places to see.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We are ecstatic that The New York Times named Wyoming as one of the top global destinations,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “When travelers choose to visit Wyoming, they will see for themselves the strong legacy of women and have an unforgettable experience discovering the wonder of the Equality State.”

Communities throughout the state have exhibits, retreats, special events and more planned throughout the year, which will focus on celebrating and empowering women. From the restored Cheyenne Capitol building (reopening midyear) to Proud Wyoming Women Retreat, these offerings allow visitors to join the celebration by learning about Wyoming’s empowered women from past to present.

To help visitors plan their next adventure, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has a variety of official events celebrating women in Wyoming and the anniversary throughout 2019. Travelers can share their experiences on social media using #ThatsWYWomen.

For more information about Wyoming’s 150th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the Wyoming Office of Tourism, visit the award-winning site, TravelWyoming.com.