Wyoming National Guard to do Real World Training at Green River Spaceport

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming National Guard will be doing “real world training” at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport for two weeks in August as part of a military training program.

Through the Innovative Readiness Training Civilian-Military Partnership Program, the Wyoming National Guard seeks out real-life training opportunities that will benefit local communities. In December, the Green River City Council approved the City to submit an application to have the National Guard construct improvements to the Spaceport runway.

Members of the Airport Advisory Board, the City of Green River Engineering department, and the Mayor’s office identified the mile-long dirt runway as an opportunity that would benefit both the National Guard and the community.

The City of Green River announced in a press release on July 20, that the Wyoming National Guard will be doing the work from August 7 through August 21.

Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said during their work, the National Guard will be grating and sizing the runway, which will make it more viable for users. This same project would cost Green River hundreds of thousands of dollars without this military program, according to Westenskow.

According to the press release, the National Guard will send about 30 troops to complete the project. They will camp on-site, in which the City will provide some in-kind services such as a dust control water tanker and portable toilets.

During a council meeting in December, Mayor Pete Rust said this military program is used as a recruiting activity by the military by showing communities the actual benefits of doing these projects. He also said the program has an economic benefit for the community, as several troops will be visiting the community throughout the project and will be spending money.