Wyoming Native Announces NFL Retirement at 29

Oct 26, 2018; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Rams 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

CASPER — Casper native and one of University of Wyoming’s most decorated defensive players Logan Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Wilson, who will turn 30 this summer, shared the news in a post on Instagram following his release from the Dallas Cowboys last month. He indicated he will not join another team for the 2026 season.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to officially retire from the NFL,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the third round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined.”

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Wilson, who starred at Wyoming before beginning his professional career, built a standout résumé with the Cowboys. During his time in Laramie, he recorded 421 total tackles, including 35 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, while adding 10 interceptions. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, and he also scored on a fumble recovery.

Selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilson quickly became a key contributor on defense. He started 65 of the 76 games he played in Cincinnati and totaled 541 tackles, 11 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Wilson was part of a Bengals team that made a run to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, a stretch he reflected on in his retirement message.

“That 2021 playoff run was something special — the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl,” Wilson wrote. “Those moments and that locker room are something I’ll carry with me forever.”

Wilson was traded to Dallas during the 2025 season and appeared in seven games for the Cowboys, recording 24 tackles and forcing one fumble.

“I’m also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way that locker room welcomed me in,” he wrote.

Wilson closed his message by expressing gratitude for his upbringing and support system, noting the rarity of his path from Wyoming to the NFL.

“When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted,” he wrote.

Wilson said he is looking forward to spending more time with family and beginning the next chapter of his life.

“Now I’m excited for what’s ahead — more time with family, new fitness challenges, and the next chapter of life,” he wrote.