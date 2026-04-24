Wyoming Native to Perform Final Night of Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming native Ian Munsick takes the stage during the final night of the Sweetwater County Fair Aug. 1.

Munsick has quickly become one of country music’s most exciting rising stars. With more than 1 billion global streams across his albums Coyote Cry, White Buffalo, and Eagle Feather, he continues to captivate audiences with his authentic storytelling and western-rooted sound.

Munsick’s music is deeply inspired by the land, culture, and people of the West, blending traditional influences with a modern country edge. His Platinum-certified hit “Long Live Cowgirls” and fan-favorite tracks like “Horses Are Faster” and “Long Haul” have earned him widespread acclaim, along with recognition as an artist to watch by Spotify, CMT, and more.

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Having headlined major events like Cheyenne Frontier Days and shared the stage with artists including Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, Munsick brings a powerful live performance.

The fair runs July 28 through Aug. 1.