Wyoming Nears 3,000 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, the state saw an increase of 52 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and 30 positive cases recoveries, while Sweetwater County saw an increase of three COVID-19 positive cases and three positive case recoveries.

However, one area to take notice of is the 2,918 positive case recoveries. It won’t be long before the state hits the 3,000 mark for those who have recovered from the virus.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Wyoming Department of Health will not have an updated report today.

According to the WDH’s August 6 report, the state currently has 3,425 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,918 positive case recoveries for a total of 507 active cases, 607 probable cases with 498 probable recoveries and 42 deaths.

Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 52 COVID-19 cases, 30 positive case recoveries, and 22 active cases, and while probable cases decreased by 9 and probable recoveries decreased by seven, while deaths remained the same.

The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 121,963 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 291 positive cases with 279 recoveries and 12 active cases, 18 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 9,186 tests.

Since Friday, the county has seen an increase of three COVID-19 positive cases and three positive case recoveries, while probable cases decreased by one and active cases and deaths remained the same.