Wyoming Nears 3,000 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, the state saw an increase of 52 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and 30 positive cases recoveries, while Sweetwater County saw an increase of three COVID-19 positive cases and three positive case recoveries.
However, one area to take notice of is the 2,918 positive case recoveries. It won’t be long before the state hits the 3,000 mark for those who have recovered from the virus.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Wyoming Department of Health will not have an updated report today.
According to the WDH’s August 6 report, the state currently has 3,425 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,918 positive case recoveries for a total of 507 active cases, 607 probable cases with 498 probable recoveries and 42 deaths.
Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 52 COVID-19 cases, 30 positive case recoveries, and 22 active cases, and while probable cases decreased by 9 and probable recoveries decreased by seven, while deaths remained the same.
The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 121,963 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.
Sweetwater County
The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 291 positive cases with 279 recoveries and 12 active cases, 18 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 9,186 tests.
Since Friday, the county has seen an increase of three COVID-19 positive cases and three positive case recoveries, while probable cases decreased by one and active cases and deaths remained the same.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.