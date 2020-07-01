Wyoming Not Currently Considering Mandatory Quarantine for Out of State Visitors

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon said during his press conference Wednesday afternoon that he is not currently considering instituting a mandatory quarantine for out of state visitors upon entering Wyoming for possible COVID-19 Coronavirus infection.

“At this point, I am not considering a mandatory quarantine on individuals,” he said.

However, he said the state will support local communities that believe they need to institute certain regulations depending on the local health status.

“Where local conditions warrant and the local health officers believes it’s mandatory to have face coverings and other aspects like that, we certainly support that,” Governor Gordon said.

He reiterated that it is up to the residents to use “common sense” health precautions such as social distancing, good hygiene and face coverings. He said he felt the state was on a good trajectory up until a few weeks ago, and due to that the state has had to halt the removal of public health orders.

There is currently no plan to reinstate public health orders, but this could change depending on how the state’s positive cases increase or decrease over the next few weeks, according to Governor Gordon.

Dr. Alexia Harrist emphasized the importance of being aware of ICU and hospital bed availability in Wyoming. Though there is not a current overburden on hospitals, she said this could be a delay, as many people do not become severely ill until the second week of the illness.

Governor Gordon added that many of the neighboring states’ hospitals are becoming overburdened and may not accept Wyoming residents. He warned people who have a “cavalier” attitude toward getting sick, “particularly young people” that they should be cautious.

“You may need to be transported to a hospital that will not accept you,” he said.

Governor Gordon’s full press conference can be watched below: