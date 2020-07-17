Wyoming Now Has 396 COVID-19 Active Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw an increase of 34 new COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases on Friday alone and an increase of 172 since Monday, however the amount of active cases has decreased since Monday from 410 to 396.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 17 report, the state currently has 1,678 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,282 positive case recoveries for a total of 396 active cases, 391 probable cases with 304 probable recoveries and 24 deaths. WHD stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Monday, July 12, the state has seen an increase of 172 COVID-19 cases with 186 recoveries and 35 probable cases with 32 recoveries, and three deaths. However the state saw a decrease of 14 active cases in that same time frame.

As for the deaths, two of those were reported in Sweetwater County. The first death reported was a Rock Springs man in his 70s, who was hospitalized after testing positive on Friday, July 10. He died on Monday, July 13.

The second death occurred when a Green River woman in her 90s died Wednesday, July 15. She was also hospitalized prior to her death. The woman had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, July 7, and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, July 11.

The third death was reported in Fremont County. The older man had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state when he died.

According to the WDH’s latest stats, Sweetwater County has 151 positive cases with 134 recoveries and 17 active cases, 11 probable cases and two deaths.