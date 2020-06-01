Wyoming Now Has 700 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 667 Recovered Cases, 17 Deaths

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, the number of positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases grew by 18, however, the number of recovered patients saw an increase of 25.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s June 1 report shows that the state currently has 700 COVID-19 positive cases, 210 probable cases, 667 recovered cases and 17 deaths. Since last Friday, the number of probable cases increased by one, as did the number of deaths.

The most recent COVID-19 related death occurred in Fremont County when an adult woman, who had previously tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized, died due to complications from COVID-19. The woman did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Fremont has continued to see its COVID-19 positive numbers increase and is currently at 252 positive, 30 probable cases and eight deaths. Laramie County has the second highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 122, with 66 probable cases, and two deaths.

As restrictions continue to ease, state and local health officials continue to encourage Wyomingites to follow recommendations to decrease the spread of the virus.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County saw four new COVID-19 positive cases on May 30, taking the county’s total to 22.

The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, the 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s and the 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. All three of these cases remain in good condition and are isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health

The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s and he remains in stable condition and is isolating at home.

So far, 16 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered.