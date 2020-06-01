Wyoming Now Has 700 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 667 Recovered Cases, 17 Deaths

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, the number of positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases grew by 18, however, the number of recovered patients saw an increase of 25.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s June 1 report shows that the state currently has 700 COVID-19 positive cases, 210 probable cases, 667 recovered cases and 17 deaths. Since last Friday, the number of probable cases increased by one, as did the number of deaths.
The most recent COVID-19 related death occurred in Fremont County when an adult woman, who had previously tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized, died due to complications from COVID-19. The woman did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Fremont has continued to see its COVID-19 positive numbers increase and is currently at 252 positive, 30 probable cases and eight deaths. Laramie County has the second highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 122, with 66 probable cases, and two deaths.
As restrictions continue to ease, state and local health officials continue to encourage Wyomingites to follow recommendations to decrease the spread of the virus.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County saw four new COVID-19 positive cases on May 30, taking the county’s total to 22.
The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, the 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s and the 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. All three of these cases remain in good condition and are isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health
The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s and he remains in stable condition and is isolating at home.
So far, 16 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.