Wyoming Now Has over 500 COVID-19 Positive Cases; 14,053 Tests Completed

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming’s COVID-19 Coronavirus confirmed positive cases continued to increase and the state now has more than 500 COVID-19 cases.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 11 report, the state has 510 positive cases, 159 probable cases, 451 recovered and seven deaths. So far, the state has completed 14,053 tests. Of those tests, 96.1 percent were negative and 3.9 percent were positive.

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 20 confirmed positive patients, five probable patients and 13 recoveries.

All but two counties, Platte and Weston, have reported at least one confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

Fremont County continues to see its number of positive COVID-19 patients increase more than any other county. As more testing becomes readily available, other counties might see more positive cases as well. However, Fremont is still the highest in the state at 180 positive cases and 11 probable.

Laramie County has the second highest COVID-19 positive cases with 111 patients and 55 probable. Teton and Natrona counties have the third and fourth highest numbers, with Teton at 67 patients and 31 probable and Natrona at 38 patients and 10 probable.

According to the WDH, probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.

Sweetwater County

According to Sweetwater County Public Health, a Rock Springs man in his 20s, was notified Monday, May 11, he had tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus. He is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. It has been determined he is connected to case No. 11.

Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MSHC late in the evening of May 5 and released May 6.