Wyoming Now Has Over 800 Active COVID-19 Cases, 3,771 Recoveries

CHEYENNE — In over the span of a week, Wyoming added more than 570 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, 230 active cases, and 343 positive case recoveries.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the September 25 report shows the state currently has 4,585 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,771 positive case recoveries for a total of 814 active cases, 835 probable cases with 679 probable recoveries and 50 deaths. So far, the state has completed 156,599 tests.

The WDH stats show that in one week the state saw an increase of 576 COVID-19 positive cases, 343 positive case recoveries, 233 active cases, 97 probable cases with 63 probable recoveries and one death. It also completed 13,391 tests during that time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since Monday, the state saw an increase of 396 COVID-19 cases, 237 positive case recoveries, 159 active cases, 80 probable cases, 41 probable case recoveries and one death.

A press release from Governor Mark Gordon states “Wyoming has seen a significant rise in the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, as well as the number of active cases (891 as of September 24).”

The daily new cases have increased from an average of 30 to 64 per day over the past 14 days. The state has also seen an increase in the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result, which currently sits at 4.2 percent.

Due to this increase, Wyoming’s COVID-19 Dashboard has been updated and the percent of all tests with a new positive result in the previous two weeks category has moved to “Stable” from “Improved”.

The new cases are occurring in a variety of settings, however social distancing measures and the use of face coverings in K-12 schools have been effective in limiting classroom transmission, the release states.

Albany County continues to have the most active COVID-19 cases in the state, with a large number of those cases connected to the University of Wyoming. Natrona and Fremont counties have the second- and third-most active cases, the release states

Sweetwater County

While the state has continued to see a huge increase in the amount of COVID-19 cases being reported, Sweetwater County has remained somewhat stable.

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 313 positive cases with 300 recoveries, 13 active cases, 19 probable cases, and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 11,377 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of eight COVID-19 positive cases, two positive case recoveries, six active cases, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same.