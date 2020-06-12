Wyoming Now Has Over 800 COVID-19 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw another increase in the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours and so did Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 12 report shows the state has 811 positive cases, 216 probable cases and 18 deaths. The number of positive recovered cases, 622, and the number of probable recovered cases, 192, were not changed during the 3 pm, Friday report.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 18, while the number of probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Uinta County once again saw another increase in its COVID-19 positive cases with an increase of eight positive cases. Uinta County now has 56 positive cases and six probable cases. In one week, from June 4, the county went from 10 positive cases and three probable cases to 56 positive and six probable cases.

Sweetwater County

According to the WDH, Sweetwater County increased its COVID-19 positive case total by two over the last 24 hours. The County currently has 30 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 20 recovered, and eight probable cases with eight recovered.