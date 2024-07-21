Wyoming Politicians React to President Biden Withdrawing from Campaign

President Joe Biden flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his address to a joint session of Congress April 28, 2021. Photo by Franmarie Metzler/U.S. House of Representatives

ROCK SPRINGS – President Joe Biden has withdrawn from his re-election campaign and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

Biden released a written statement Sunday afternoon announcing his decision to end his campaign.

“It has been the greatest honor of my to serve as your President,” he wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

A following announcement from President Biden voiced his support of Harris as his successor.

“Throughout the course of his Presidency, I’ve trusted Joe Biden to make decisions that were in the best interest of our party, and, more importantly, our nation and world. He has yet to let me down, and that remains true today. While this news is not what I was hoping for, I am in awe of the courage and patriotism it took for President Biden to reach this decision; my respect for him as a leader has only grown,” Joe Barbuto, Chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party said.

“Though some uncertainty may exist about what happens next, our resolve to continue the good work of the Biden Administration and Democratic Party remains steadfast as ever. Our party’s presidential nominee in 2024 will stand on a foundation of success and achievement thanks to the dedicated public service of President Joe Biden,” Barbuto said.

Two members of Wyoming’s delegation in Washington, D.C. have been quick to jump on the announcement as a means of attacking Biden and the Democrats.

“With Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, Democrats are running from their record of ruin,” Sen. John Barrasso posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

“They are admitting to the failures of the last four years. Four more months until Americans elect President Trump, and we get our country back on track,” he wrote.

Rep. Harriet Hageman was much more pointed in her comments, suggesting Biden shouldn’t be allowed to finish his term.

“It has long been apparent that Joe Biden has no business running a popsicle stand, let alone the most powerful nation on Earth,” she said.

Hageman says Biden’s decision to drop out is the right one, but questions how Biden can remain President if he’s “too decrepit” to seek re-election. She said the only thing elected Democrats have against him is they’re not convinced he wouldn’t win his re-election campaign against former President Donald Trump.