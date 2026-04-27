First Annual Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

If you hunt, fish, or just love being outside in Wyoming, this is one event worth planning your weekend around.
The Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo is set for June 12–14, 2026 at the Sublette County Fairgrounds — bringing everything outdoors into one place.
📍 Sublette County Fairgrounds (Big Piney, WY)
📅 June 12–14, 2026
🕙 Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 7 PM | Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM
This isn’t just an expo — it’s a full experience centered around Wyoming’s hunting and fishing lifestyle.
What you’ll find:
• Hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear vendors
• Live demonstrations and special events
• 3D archery shoot
• Live concerts
• Raffles and giveaways throughout the weekend
• Family-friendly atmosphere with food and activities
• On-site camping available
And the part everyone’s talking about…
Attendees will have a chance at major prizes, including a Wyoming Commissioner License and a side-by-side
🎟 Ticket Options:
• All Access Pass (3-day + concerts): $60
• Expo Only: $20
• Concert Only: $20
• Combo Ticket: $30
This event is dedicated to celebrating and preserving Wyoming’s hunting and fishing heritage — bringing together outdoor enthusiasts, families, and businesses from across the region.
For Businesses — Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Want your business in front of a highly targeted Wyoming audience?
Sponsoring the Expo puts you:
• In front of outdoor enthusiasts from across the region
• Featured in event promotions and on-site visibility
• Aligned with conservation, education, and Wyoming values
Learn more about becoming a sponsor:
https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/sponsor
Get full event details:
https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/