First Annual Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

First Annual Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

If you hunt, fish, or just love being outside in Wyoming, this is one event worth planning your weekend around.

The Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo is set for June 12–14, 2026 at the Sublette County Fairgrounds — bringing everything outdoors into one place.

📍 Sublette County Fairgrounds (Big Piney, WY)
📅 June 12–14, 2026
🕙 Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 7 PM | Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM

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This isn’t just an expo — it’s a full experience centered around Wyoming’s hunting and fishing lifestyle.

What you’ll find:
• Hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear vendors
• Live demonstrations and special events
• 3D archery shoot
• Live concerts
• Raffles and giveaways throughout the weekend
• Family-friendly atmosphere with food and activities
• On-site camping available

And the part everyone’s talking about…

Attendees will have a chance at major prizes, including a Wyoming Commissioner License and a side-by-side

🎟 Ticket Options:
• All Access Pass (3-day + concerts): $60
• Expo Only: $20
• Concert Only: $20
• Combo Ticket: $30

This event is dedicated to celebrating and preserving Wyoming’s hunting and fishing heritage — bringing together outdoor enthusiasts, families, and businesses from across the region.

For Businesses — Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Want your business in front of a highly targeted Wyoming audience?

Sponsoring the Expo puts you:
• In front of outdoor enthusiasts from across the region
• Featured in event promotions and on-site visibility
• Aligned with conservation, education, and Wyoming values

Learn more about becoming a sponsor:
https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/sponsor

Get full event details:
https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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