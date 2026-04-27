First Annual Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo — A Full Weekend Built for the Outdoors

If you hunt, fish, or just love being outside in Wyoming, this is one event worth planning your weekend around.

The Wyoming Range Hunting & Fishing Expo is set for June 12–14, 2026 at the Sublette County Fairgrounds — bringing everything outdoors into one place.

📍 Sublette County Fairgrounds (Big Piney, WY)

📅 June 12–14, 2026

🕙 Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 7 PM | Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM

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This isn’t just an expo — it’s a full experience centered around Wyoming’s hunting and fishing lifestyle.

What you’ll find:

• Hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear vendors

• Live demonstrations and special events

• 3D archery shoot

• Live concerts

• Raffles and giveaways throughout the weekend

• Family-friendly atmosphere with food and activities

• On-site camping available

And the part everyone’s talking about…

Attendees will have a chance at major prizes, including a Wyoming Commissioner License and a side-by-side

🎟 Ticket Options:

• All Access Pass (3-day + concerts): $60

• Expo Only: $20

• Concert Only: $20

• Combo Ticket: $30

This event is dedicated to celebrating and preserving Wyoming’s hunting and fishing heritage — bringing together outdoor enthusiasts, families, and businesses from across the region.

For Businesses — Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Want your business in front of a highly targeted Wyoming audience?

Sponsoring the Expo puts you:

• In front of outdoor enthusiasts from across the region

• Featured in event promotions and on-site visibility

• Aligned with conservation, education, and Wyoming values

Learn more about becoming a sponsor:

https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/sponsor

Get full event details:

https://www.wyomingrangeexpo.com/