Wyoming Returns Home to Host Boise State

LARAMIE — Wyoming opens a two-game homestand Tuesday night when it hosts Boise State in a Mountain West matchup at the Arena-Auditorium.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with the game streamed on the Mountain West Network. The contest will also air on the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley calling the action and Kevin McKinney providing color commentary. In Sweetwater County, the game can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters the game 11-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play after a 63-60 loss at Fresno State on Saturday. The Cowboys are averaging 81.2 points per game, which ranks third in the conference, while allowing 72.2 points per contest. Wyoming is shooting 47 percent from the field and holding opponents to 44 percent. The Cowboys average 8.2 3-pointers per game and lead the Mountain West with 37.7 rebounds per game.

Boise State comes in at 10-8 overall and 2-5 in league play after defeating Colorado State 79-73 on Friday. The Broncos average 76.8 points per game and allow 74.3. Boise State is shooting 54 percent from the field, while opponents are shooting 46 percent. The Broncos shoot 33 percent from 3-point range and allow 34 percent, and they average 36.8 rebounds per game.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming at 14.4 points per game and adds a team-high 3.9 assists, which ranks fifth in the conference. Nasir (Naz) Meyer is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. Khaden Bennett adds 9.2 points per game, ranks second on the team with 4.3 rebounds per contest and is shooting better than 86 percent from the free-throw line.

Boise State has four players averaging double figures, led by Drew Fielder at 13.2 points per game. He is tied for the team lead with 5.1 rebounds per game. Andrew Meadow is averaging 12.9 points while shooting 53 percent from the field. Javan Buchanan adds 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and Dylan Andrews averages 11.2 points and 3.4 assists.

Wyoming trails the all-time series with Boise State 26-15, with the first meeting coming in 1979. The Cowboys are 10-12 against the Broncos in Laramie. Boise State swept the season series last year, with Wyoming’s most recent win in the matchup coming in 2022.

The Cowboys will remain at home Saturday to host San Jose State at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will stream on the Mountain West Network.