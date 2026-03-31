Wyoming Road Conditions – March 31, 2026

I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way 🟢 Dry None Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft

I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs 🟢 Dry None Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft

I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads 🟢 Dry with Strong Winds None None

I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks 🟢 Dry None None

US 191 Between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs

US 191 Between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs

US 191 Between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs

US 191 Between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd 🟢 Dry None None

WY 371 Between I-80 and Superior 🟢 Dry None None

WY 374 Between WY 372 and Green River 🟢 Dry None None

WY 430 Between Rock Springs and the Colorado State Line 🟢 Dry None None