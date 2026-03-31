Wyoming Road Conditions – March 31, 2026

Wyoming Road Conditions – March 31, 2026

🕐 Last Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT

Source: Wyoming DOT – WyoRoad.info  |  For emergencies call 511

📍 Rock Springs Area

Route Location Conditions Advisories Restrictions
I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way 🟢 Dry None Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft
I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs 🟢 Dry None Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft
I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads 🟢 Dry with Strong Winds None None
I 80 / US 30 Between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks 🟢 Dry None None
US 191 Between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
US 191 Between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
US 191 Between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80 🟢 Dry None US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
US 191 Between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd 🟢 Dry None None
WY 371 Between I-80 and Superior 🟢 Dry None None
WY 374 Between WY 372 and Green River 🟢 Dry None None
WY 430 Between Rock Springs and the Colorado State Line 🟢 Dry None None
WY 530 Between Green River and the Utah State Line 🟢 Dry None None

📍 Rawlins Area

Route Location Conditions Advisories Restrictions
I 80 / US 30 / WY 789 Between Exit 187, Creston Jct and Rawlins 🟢 Dry None None
I 80 / US 30 / WY 789 Between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct 🟢 Dry None None
US 287 / WY 789 Between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23 🟢 Dry None None
WY 71 Between Rawlins and End of State Route 🟢 Dry None None

📍 Laramie Area

Route Location Conditions Advisories Restrictions
I 80 Between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome 🟢 Dry None None
I 80 Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie 🟢 Dry None None
I 80 Between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd 🟢 Dry None None
I 80 Between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford 🟢 Dry None None
US 287 Between the Colorado State Line and Start of Divided Highway, Mile Marker 416 🟢 Dry None None
US 287 Between Start of Divided Highway, Mile Marker 416 and Mile Marker 413, 4 Miles North of Tie Siding 🟢 Dry None None
US 287 Between Mile Marker 413, 4 miles north of Tie Siding and Laramie 🟢 Dry None Width restriction: 12 ft
US 30/287 Between Rock River and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 🟢 Dry None None
US 30/287 Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 🟢 Dry None None
US 30/287 Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 and WY 34, Closure Gate 🟢 Dry None None
US 30/287 Between WY 34, Closure Gate and Laramie 🟢 Dry None US 287/US 30 at milepost 313.890Width restriction: 13 ft 0 in
WY 10 Between Woods Landing and the Colorado State Line 🟢 Dry None None
WY 11 Between WY 130 and Albany 🟢 Dry None None
WY 12 Between WY 130 and Mandel Lane 🟢 Dry None WY 12 at milepost 8.070Single unit 2-3 axles: 22T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 27T, Single unit 6+ axles: 34T, Semi-trailer combos: 39T, Truck & full trailer combos: 40T
WY 130 Between Mirror Lake and Green Rock 🔴 Road Closed Due To Seasonal Closure   Mar 31, 2026, 01:59 AM
WY 130 Between Green Rock and Centennial 🟢 Dry None WY 130 from milepost 34.500 to 68.020Weight restriction: 80000 lbs
WY 130 Between Centennial and WY 130/230 🟢 Dry None None
WY 210 Between Curt Gowdy State Park and I-80 🟢 Dry None None
WY 230 Between the Colorado State Line and Woods Landing 🟢 Dry None None
WY 230 Between Woods Landing and Laramie 🟢 Dry None None
WY 34 Between Bosler and Morton Pass 🟢 Dry None None
WY 34 Between Morton Pass and the Platte/Albany County Line 🟢 Dry None None

📍 South Pass Area

Route Location Conditions Advisories Restrictions
WY 28 Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47 🟢 Dry None None
WY 28 Between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate 🟢 Dry None None
WY 28 Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789 🟢 Dry None None

⚠️ Road conditions change rapidly. Always verify at wyoroad.info or call 511 before traveling.

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