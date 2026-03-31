Wyoming Road Conditions – March 31, 2026

🕐 Last Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Source: Wyoming DOT – WyoRoad.info | For emergencies call 511
📍 Rock Springs Area
|Route
|Location
|Conditions
|Advisories
|Restrictions
|I 80 / US 30
|Between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
|🟢 Dry
|None
|Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft
|I 80 / US 30
|Between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
|🟢 Dry
|None
|Width restriction: 8 ft 6 inHeight restriction: 16 ftLength restriction: 120 ft
|I 80 / US 30
|Between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
|🟢 Dry with Strong Winds
|None
|None
|I 80 / US 30
|Between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 191
|Between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate
|🟢 Dry
|None
|US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
|US 191
|Between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
|🟢 Dry
|None
|US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
|US 191
|Between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
|🟢 Dry
|None
|US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390Weight restriction: 40000 lbs
|US 191
|Between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 371
|Between I-80 and Superior
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 374
|Between WY 372 and Green River
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 430
|Between Rock Springs and the Colorado State Line
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 530
|Between Green River and the Utah State Line
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
📍 Rawlins Area
|Route
|Location
|Conditions
|Advisories
|Restrictions
|I 80 / US 30 / WY 789
|Between Exit 187, Creston Jct and Rawlins
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|I 80 / US 30 / WY 789
|Between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 287 / WY 789
|Between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 71
|Between Rawlins and End of State Route
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
📍 Laramie Area
|Route
|Location
|Conditions
|Advisories
|Restrictions
|I 80
|Between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|I 80
|Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|I 80
|Between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|I 80
|Between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 287
|Between the Colorado State Line and Start of Divided Highway, Mile Marker 416
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 287
|Between Start of Divided Highway, Mile Marker 416 and Mile Marker 413, 4 Miles North of Tie Siding
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 287
|Between Mile Marker 413, 4 miles north of Tie Siding and Laramie
|🟢 Dry
|None
|Width restriction: 12 ft
|US 30/287
|Between Rock River and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 30/287
|Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 30/287
|Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 and WY 34, Closure Gate
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|US 30/287
|Between WY 34, Closure Gate and Laramie
|🟢 Dry
|None
|US 287/US 30 at milepost 313.890Width restriction: 13 ft 0 in
|WY 10
|Between Woods Landing and the Colorado State Line
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 11
|Between WY 130 and Albany
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 12
|Between WY 130 and Mandel Lane
|🟢 Dry
|None
|WY 12 at milepost 8.070Single unit 2-3 axles: 22T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 27T, Single unit 6+ axles: 34T, Semi-trailer combos: 39T, Truck & full trailer combos: 40T
|WY 130
|Between Mirror Lake and Green Rock
|🔴 Road Closed Due To Seasonal Closure
|Mar 31, 2026, 01:59 AM
|WY 130
|Between Green Rock and Centennial
|🟢 Dry
|None
|WY 130 from milepost 34.500 to 68.020Weight restriction: 80000 lbs
|WY 130
|Between Centennial and WY 130/230
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 210
|Between Curt Gowdy State Park and I-80
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 230
|Between the Colorado State Line and Woods Landing
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 230
|Between Woods Landing and Laramie
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 34
|Between Bosler and Morton Pass
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 34
|Between Morton Pass and the Platte/Albany County Line
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
📍 South Pass Area
|Route
|Location
|Conditions
|Advisories
|Restrictions
|WY 28
|Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 28
|Between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
|WY 28
|Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
|🟢 Dry
|None
|None
⚠️ Road conditions change rapidly. Always verify at wyoroad.info or call 511 before traveling.
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