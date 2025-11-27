Wyoming Scores 64 in Second Half to Rout Denver

LARAMIE — Wyoming poured in 64 second-half points, their most in a half since 2010, and shot 67 percent after halftime to pull away from Denver in a 101-59 win Wednesday night in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys improved to 6-1 and remained unbeaten in nonconference home games under head coach Sundance Wicks, moving to 11-0 in his tenure.

The 64-point surge was Wyoming’s highest scoring half since the Cowboys posted 70 in the second half against Peru State on Jan. 2, 2010.

“Life is about response,” Wicks said. “I challenged them to be the connected team we brought them in to be. The mission is to bring Wyoming basketball back to where we are respected. I thought the response tonight, playing a good Denver team was good and we were ready to play these guys. We are glad everyone came ready to play and everybody did.”

Leland Walker led Wyoming with 16 points, his fourth straight game in double figures. Nasir (Naz) Meyer scored 14, Matija Belic added a season-high 13, and Khaden Bennett had 14 points and tied his season high with seven rebounds. Uriyah Rojas added 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

Wyoming shot a season-best 56 percent from the field and held Denver to 34 percent, the lowest mark by a Wyoming opponent this season. The Cowboys won the rebounding battle 44-31 and recorded double-digit offensive boards for the seventh time this year.

Denver scored the game’s first two baskets before Wyoming answered with a 9-0 run, sparked by Bennett’s and-one and three layups from Walker. Meyer added five points and an assist during a 7-0 stretch that pushed the lead to 17-6 as part of a 17-2 run.

The Cowboys led 37-27 at halftime after holding Denver without a field goal for the final four minutes of the half.

Wyoming opened the second half on a 6-0 run and quickly extended the margin. The Cowboys hit seven straight shots during an 8-0 push sparked by Adam Harakow, building a 63-38 lead with 13 minutes remaining. Wyoming made 10 of 11 shots during a dominant mid-half stretch and pushed the lead past 30.

Late 3-pointers from walk-ons Garrett Spielman and Talan Taylor capped the 101-59 victory.

Denver was led by Carson Johnson with 16 points. Gabe Oldham posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wyoming travels to No. 20 Texas Tech on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN+.