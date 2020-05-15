Wyoming Sees 12 more COVID-19 Cases Statewide: 9 More Recoveries

CHEYENNE — Wyoming will end the week with an additional 12 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and nine more recoveries.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 15 report, the state has completed 15,848 COVID-19 tests.

Currently, the state has 541 confirmed positive cases, 175 probable cases, 496 recovered cases and seven deaths. The total of positive COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 12, while the probable cases only increased by three and recoveries by nine.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Laramie County reported four of the confirmed COVID-19 patients, taking its total to 116. Laramie is one of two counties reported more than 100 cases.

Fremont County also reported four cases today and currently has the highest confirmed cases in the state at 197.

Laramie has 62 probable cases, while Fremont has 17. Probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County has 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The parents of a Rock Springs boy were notified May 14 that the child had tested positive for the virus.

The boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Public health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other

Sweetwater County cases.