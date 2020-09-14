Wyoming Sees 120 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries Since Friday

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming added 118 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases to its total, however 120 positive case recoveries were also reported in that same time period.

According to the WDH’s September 14 report, the state currently has 3,723 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,295 positive case recoveries for a total of 428 active cases, 669 probable cases with 589 probable recoveries and 46 deaths.

Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 118 COVID-19 cases, 120 positive case recoveries, 10 probable cases, 40 probable case recoveries, and four deaths; while active cases decreased by two.

One Natrona County resident and three Sheridan County residents were reported to have died due to COVID-19 Coronavirus complications.

The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 135,573 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.2 percent have been negative, while 2.8 percent have been positive.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 299 positive cases with 293 recoveries, six active cases, 18 probable cases, and two deaths.

Since Friday, the county has seen a decrease of three COVID-19 positive cases. No explanation was given by the WDH as to why the number decreased from 302 to 299. Sweetwater County also saw a decrease of 10 active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

So far, the county has completed 10,112 tests.