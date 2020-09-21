Wyoming Sees 180 COVID-19 Positive Cases over Weekend; 106 Recoveries

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming continued to see an increase in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases reporting 180 positive cases and 106 positive case recoveries during that time.

As for active cases, the state also saw an increase of 74, taking the state’s total to 655 active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The WDH September 21 report shows the state currently has 4,189 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,534 positive case recoveries for a total of 655 active cases, 755 probable cases with 638 probable recoveries and 49 deaths.

Over the weekend, the state also saw an increase of 17 probable cases and 22 probable case recoveries, while deaths remained the same.

The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 145,827 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County currently has 305 positive cases with 298 recoveries, seven active cases, 18 probable cases, and two deaths.

Since Friday, the county saw and increase of one COVID-19 positive case, and an increase of one active case, while probable cases, recoveries and deaths remained the same. So far, the county has completed 11,155 tests.

Even though Sweetwater County didn’t see a big increase in COVID-19 cases last week, the first school-related case was reported at Green River High School on Thursday. At this time, 11 GRHS students and one teacher are being quarantined.

A second school-related COVID-19 case was reported at Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Head

Start facility on Sunday. At this time, the two teachers and class are being quarantined.